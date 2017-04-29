Chicago Bulls LIVE - " 04/29/2017 - " Host: Steve Kashul
Chicago Bulls LIVE - 04/29/2017 - Host: Steve Kashul talks to Tony Rokita, Director of Community Relations and Player Programs at Chicago Bulls about two Chicago Bulls players who are finalists for the NBC Community Assist award this year. Vote for Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade on Twitter & Facebook.
