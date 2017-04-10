Celtics clinch No. 1 seed in East, beat Bucks 112-94

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas threads between Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova and center Greg Monroe on a drive to the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday,... . Boston Celtics forward Gerald Green tosses up a shot as he is hit by Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley, center, on a drive to the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.