Cavs waive Sanders in move before playoff roster finalized The Cavaliers have waived center Larry Sanders, who was signed as protection after Andrew Bogut broke his leg Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ooQjgq Sanders was signed last month after taking two years off from basketball. The Cavaliers needed a big man after Andrew Bogut broke his right leg just 52 seconds into his debut with Cleveland, but the Cavs barely used Sanders, who played in five games for the defending champions.

