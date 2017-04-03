Can the Miami Heat attain a playoff s...

Can the Miami Heat attain a playoff spot with only five games remaining?

Goran Dragic has impacted the growth of this budding Miami Heat team with his leadership and scoring ability, which has been the reason for the late playoff push. The Miami Heat currently sit in the 8th seed in the Eastern conference only leading the Indiana Pacers because of their wins in head to head matchups.

