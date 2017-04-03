Butler has triple-double, fuels Bulls...

Butler has triple-double, fuels Bulls past 76ers 102-90

Jimmy Butler had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and helped give Chicago's playoff hopes a needed boost in the Bulls' 102-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. The Bulls, Miami and Indiana entered the night with 38-40 records and in a three-way tie for seventh in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Chicago, IL

