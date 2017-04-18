Bulls beat top-seeded Celtics to take...

Bulls beat top-seeded Celtics to take 2-0 series lead

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Rajon Rondo finished one rebound shy of a triple-double and the Chicago Bulls beat the Boston Celtics 111-97 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their series against the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago, IL

