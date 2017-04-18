Allen Crabbe knows it's time to step up against Warriors

It's clear to Allen Crabbe - and just about everyone else who's watching - that Portland's bench needs to do more against the Warriors. The Trail Blazers' reserves had a combined 35 points Wednesday night when starters Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum struggled with only 23 points between the two of them, and Golden State won 110-81.

