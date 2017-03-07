What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth and how much does the Real Madrid star earn?
The Portugal captain signed a new a deal with the European champions late last year and boasts a number of sponsorships and business ventures Cristiano Ronaldo won Euro 2016, the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or in 2016 and took the opportunity to cash in on what may be the final major peak of his playing career. The Real Madrid star signed a new contract to extend his stay in the Spanish capital in November and also renewed or began a number of sponsorship deals and business ventures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb 13
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC