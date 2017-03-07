What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth and how much does the Real Madrid star earn?

The Portugal captain signed a new a deal with the European champions late last year and boasts a number of sponsorships and business ventures Cristiano Ronaldo won Euro 2016, the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or in 2016 and took the opportunity to cash in on what may be the final major peak of his playing career. The Real Madrid star signed a new contract to extend his stay in the Spanish capital in November and also renewed or began a number of sponsorship deals and business ventures.

