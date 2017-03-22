Wade goes Miami with outfit choice in Chicago
Wade goes Miami with outfit choice in Chicago Looking good, Dwyane Wade. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/03/dwyane-wade-fashion-outfit-short-sleeve-blazer-miami-south-beach-fans-bulls-chicago-return-jokes-twitter Dwyane Wade, who's out for the season with an elbow injury , decided to go with a short sleeve blazer on Wednesday night when the Bulls beat the Pistons in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar 19
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC