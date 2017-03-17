Video Q&A: Should the Bulls fire Gar Forman and John Paxson?
It's a silly thing, I know, but also exquisitely indicative of his raw athleticism and precision within his seemingly unconstrained style of play. This week, a viewer wants to know the answer to something more pointed: with how bad things are for the Chicago Bulls, are they ever going to fire front office duo John Paxson and Gar Forman? Indeed, Chicago's lineup around Jimmy Butler never looked good on paper even as the team talked themselves up before the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC