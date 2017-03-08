Utah Jazz beat Houston Rockets, Miami...

Utah Jazz beat Houston Rockets, Miami Heat win again

" Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward each scored 23 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 115-108 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. The Rockets trailed by double digits for much of the game as they struggled from 3-point range.

