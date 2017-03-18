Tyler Johnson, James Johnson taking M...

Tyler Johnson, James Johnson taking Miami Heat bench to new heights

Read more: Palm Beach Post

Tyler's 23 points Friday during the Heat's victory over Minnesota was the 18th game this season in which a Heat reserve scored at least 20 points, setting a franchise record. Tyler Johnson has nine of those, one shy of the individual team record set by Kevin Edwards in 1990-91 and equaled by Michael Beasley in 2008-09.

Chicago, IL

