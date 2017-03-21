To rest or not to rest a star: Spoelstra, Heat weigh in on leaguea s hot-button issue

Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday he's been too focused on his team's playoff push to worry about the story everyone in the NBA seems to be talking about lately: the memo league commisioner Adam Silver reportedly sent owners on Monday saying the sitting of big-name players has become "an extremely significant issue" and one that could carry penalties in the future. "I'm pretty much in a silo right now with our team," the Heat's coach said after shootaround Tuesday.

