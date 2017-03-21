To rest or not to rest a star: Spoels...

To rest or not to rest a star: Spoelstra, Heat weigh in on leaguea s hot-button issue

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday he's been too focused on his team's playoff push to worry about the story everyone in the NBA seems to be talking about lately: the memo league commisioner Adam Silver reportedly sent owners on Monday saying the sitting of big-name players has become "an extremely significant issue" and one that could carry penalties in the future. "I'm pretty much in a silo right now with our team," the Heat's coach said after shootaround Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar 19 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,111 • Total comments across all topics: 279,728,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC