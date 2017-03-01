Thunder sign guard Norris Cole after trading Cameron Payne
The Oklahoma City Thunder signed guard Norris Cole to help fill the void after trading backup point guard Cameron Payne to the Chicago Bulls. The 28-year-old Cole won NBA titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.
