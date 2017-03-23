Thomas scores 30, Celtics beat Heat 112-108 for 4th straight
Isaiah Thomas scored 30 points, including 20 in the second half, and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 112-108 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory. The win moved Boston within percentage points of Cleveland for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
