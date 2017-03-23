Thomas scores 30, Celtics beat Heat 1...

Thomas scores 30, Celtics beat Heat 112-108 for 4th straight

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Isaiah Thomas scored 30 points, including 20 in the second half, and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 112-108 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory. The win moved Boston within percentage points of Cleveland for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar 19 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC