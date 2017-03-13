Thomas has 22, does wave, Celtics han...

Thomas has 22, does wave, Celtics hand Bulls 5th loss in row

Isaiah Thomas was having a good time on the bench while his teammates were closing out an easy win over the Bulls. Thomas scored 22 points and later joined fans doing the wave as it circled TD Garden, leading the Boston Celtics to a 100-80 romp and sending the Bulls to their season-high fifth straight loss.

