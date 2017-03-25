The Miami Heat's offense (and playoff odds) have fallen off a cliff without Dion Waiters
The loss of Dion Waiters has not only severely hampered the Miami Heat's offense, but also their playoff odds, according to one popular outlet. On the day Waiters went down with the ankle injury that has kept him out for the last three-and-a-half games, the Miami Heat's odds to make the postseason - according to FiveThirtyEight - peaked for the season, at 86 percent.
