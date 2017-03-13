The Cavaliers' newest reinforcement is a 28-year-old center who...

Just 58 seconds into his debut with the Cavaliers, following a buyout with the Philadelphia 76ers, Bogut broke his leg , ending his season and his tenure as a backup enforcer for the Cavs. On Monday, the Cavaliers found his replacement, signing 28-year-old center Larry Sanders to act as a backup big man. The signing will be an interesting one to watch for the rest of the NBA.

