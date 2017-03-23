Should the Miami Heat apply for extra...

Should the Miami Heat apply for extra roster spot after Dion Waiters' injury?

After Thursday's game against the Raptors, the Heat could be in position to add a play to their roster. Following Thursday's game, Miami can apply for an additional roster spot on top of the NBA's standard 15-player limit under the NBA's hardship rule with Dion Waiters missing his third consecutive contest due to a sprained left ankle.

