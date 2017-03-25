Raptors clinch 4th consecutive postse...

Raptors clinch 4th consecutive postseason berth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Raptors Republic

With a 94-86 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the Raptors improved to 44-29 on the season, 10 games up on the ninth-seeded Chicago Bulls. With only nine games remaining for both sides, the Raptors can't fall out of the postseason in even the most extreme of scenarios, though it's obviously been unlikely for weeks now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar 19 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,781 • Total comments across all topics: 279,846,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC