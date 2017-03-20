Rajon Rondo and the Celtics still are...

Rajon Rondo and the Celtics still aren't over Ray Allen leaving for the Heat

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo is busy planning a reunion of the 2007-08 Celtics at an undisclosed location abroad this summer, but shooting guard Ray Allen, who averaged 17.4 points per game for the team that won Boston's first NBA title in 22 years, won't be receiving an invite. "I asked a couple of the guys," Rondo told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears when asked why Allen wasn't included in the reunion plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Sun SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,916 • Total comments across all topics: 279,705,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC