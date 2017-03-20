Rajon Rondo and the Celtics still aren't over Ray Allen leaving for the Heat
Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo is busy planning a reunion of the 2007-08 Celtics at an undisclosed location abroad this summer, but shooting guard Ray Allen, who averaged 17.4 points per game for the team that won Boston's first NBA title in 22 years, won't be receiving an invite. "I asked a couple of the guys," Rondo told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears when asked why Allen wasn't included in the reunion plans.
