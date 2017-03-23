Q&A: Miami Heat's James Johnson opens up about his weight loss | Heat Zone

The 30-year-old is having a career year in his first season with the Heat, averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists off the bench. A lot of that success has to do with the shape Johnson is in, as he's cut 37 pounds and 7.75 percent body fat since joining Miami as a free agent this past summer.

