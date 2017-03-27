Pistons vs. Heat: Detroit needs a win to stay in playoff race

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart tries to keep possession between Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside and guard Goran Dragic dpuring the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Boston. vs. Miami Heat When: 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 28 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Heat -2 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live chat at 6:45 p.m. * The Pistons will try and end their long, grueling slide Tuesday against the Miami Heat, a game they are required to win to stay in playoff contention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.