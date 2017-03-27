Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arr...

Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

22 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Police said Caldwell-Pope was pulled over around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on Auburn Road near Squirrel Road after being clocked driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. The advanced roadside impairment officer said when he walked up to the car, he smelled alcohol.

