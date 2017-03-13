Pelicans upset Rockets without Cousins
" Solomon Hill scored a career-high 30 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans overcome the absence of All-Star DeMarcus Cousins in a 128-112 upset over the Houston Rockets in the NBA on Friday night. Anthony Davis had 24 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans, which has won three of four.
