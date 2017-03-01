No LeBron James or Kyrie Irving against Miami tonight
Neither LeBron James nor Kyrie Irving will play for the Cavs against the Miami Heat tonight, resting them both on the second night of back-to-back games. Coach Tyronn Lue said newly acquired Deron Williams will start for Irving.
