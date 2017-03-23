NBA Rest Controversy is Part of a Larger Problem, Super Teams
This past off season, Kevin Durant made headlines when he took the "if you can't beat them join them" approach in leaving the Oklahoma Lebron James famously decided to "take [my] talents to South Beach" to create the first "Big 3" situation in Miami, and then changed the face of the NBA by "coming home" to Cleveland 2 seasons ago. The result has been an NBA championship that is basically contested between the Cavaliers and the Warriors with perhaps the Spurs and Celtics the other teams within hailing distance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Double G Sports.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar 19
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC