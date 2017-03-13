NBA Draft: Reviewing the pre-March Madness options for the Houston pick

The Lakers' current predicament is likely not what the previous front office had in mind when they looked to inaugurate a new era of Lakers basketball with Luke Walton at the helm and Kobe Bryant moving into the pages of history. The contracts currently binding the Lakers to send sizable payments to Luol Deng's and Timofey Mozgov's bank accounts for the next three years stand in testament to this, as does the front office's unwillingness to trade any of the team's veterans during the past summer for assets, likely viewing those veterans as pieces to support the framework of a team that would not necessarily be good but competitive.

