NBA Capsules: DeMar DeRozan drops 42 ...

NBA Capsules: DeMar DeRozan drops 42 points and Toronto Raptors edge Bulls - Tue, 21 Mar 2017 PST

DeMar DeRozan had 42 points, and the Toronto Raptors snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls by rallying for a wild 122-120 overtime win on Tuesday night. DeRozan shot 17 of 38 from the floor and also collected eight assists.

Chicago, IL

