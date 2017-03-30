Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra gaining m...

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra gaining momentum in Coach of Year conversation. But can he win it?

Miami's Erik Spoelstra name is coming up more frequently in Coach of the Year talk with the Heat solidly in contention for a playoff spot. Anthony declared Monday on NBA TV that, "if the Heat make the playoffs, Erik Spoelstra is coach of the year."

