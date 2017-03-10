Miami Heata s Riley meets with free agent forward Sullinger
Veteran free agent forward Jared Sullinger met with Heat president Pat Riley in recent days as he begins the process of looking for a new team, agent David Falk said by phone on Monday. Asked if the Heat is in the mix to sign Sullinger, Falk called the conversations "exploratory at this point.
