Miami Heat without Tyler Johnson (shoulder), James Johnson (elbow) tonight in Cleveland
Miami is without its top two bench players tonight, James Johnson and Tyler Johnson, as it attempts to sweep the home-and-home series with Cleveland. James Johnson's right elbow remains sore after he received three stitches to close a cut that happened when he inadvertently elbowed Cleveland's Iman Shumpert on Saturday.
