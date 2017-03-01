Miami Heat title ring discovered during traffic stop, leads to three arrests
Police made a startling discovery after pulling over three men for driving erratically in Boca Raton subdivision earlier this week: A Miami Heat championship ring from 2012 - with a woman's name on it. The men, were arrested and charged with burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.
