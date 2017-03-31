Miami Heat teammates noticing center ...

Miami Heat teammates noticing center Hassan Whiteside's growth

Read more: Palm Beach Post

Hassan Whiteside's recent play has been well documented , and following today's shoot-around the Heat's $98-million center received more praise from his teammates. Whiteside has been Miami's anchor as the Heat makes their playoff push, especially since needing 13 stitches to close a cut between the middle fingers on his right hand when he smacked the backboard late in Miami's win over Phoenix 10 days ago.

