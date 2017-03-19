Miami Heat now No. 7 in East: How hig...

Miami Heat now No. 7 in East: How high could they realistically go?

Milwaukee's 117-92 loss at Golden State created a two-way tie for the seventh spot, both are 34-35. But the Heat own the tie-breaker over the Bucks after going 3-1 in the season series, which puts them seventh.

