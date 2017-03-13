Miami Heat honors Dauphin, Higgins, Mendelson, Sredni, Sternlieb

Miami Heat forward and three-time NBA champ Udonis Haslem congratulates Corbyn Dauphin , Morgan Sternlieb , Jayden Higgins , Ryan Mendelson , and Shira Sredni for being the Miami Heat March Academic/Sportsmanship Team Player Honorees in partnership with Gatorade and The Miami Herald. They were recognized before the Heat/Philadelphia 76ers game at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

