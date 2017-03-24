Miami Heat: Haslem thinks Celtics sho...

Miami Heat: Haslem thinks Celtics should move on from Allen pettiness

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: All U Can Heat

Udonis Haslem tells the Miami Herald that the Boston Celtics need to move on from their pettiness over Ray Allen's joining the Miami Heat. The Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem spoke about the Boston Celtics' omission of an invitation to Ray Allen for the anniversary of their 2008 championship, in a recent conversation with the Miami Herald .

Start the conversation, or Read more at All U Can Heat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar 19 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,423 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC