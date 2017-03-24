Miami Heat: Haslem thinks Celtics should move on from Allen pettiness
Udonis Haslem tells the Miami Herald that the Boston Celtics need to move on from their pettiness over Ray Allen's joining the Miami Heat. The Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem spoke about the Boston Celtics' omission of an invitation to Ray Allen for the anniversary of their 2008 championship, in a recent conversation with the Miami Herald .
Start the conversation, or Read more at All U Can Heat.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar 19
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC