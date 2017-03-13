Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra still...

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra still as popular as ever in the Philippines

He may not be quite as popular in the Philippines as Manny Pacquiao, but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, whose mother Elisa is Filipino, is still a pretty big magnet for eyeballs overseas. Earlier this week, the Heat's TV crew produced a video on Spoelstra's favorite Filipino restaurant, Lutong Pinoy in North Miami, and in a couple of days it has already drawn more than 1.1 million views on Facebook.

