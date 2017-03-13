Miami continues hot turnaround with 123-105 victory over Wolves

While a playoff spot fades from the Timberwolves' view for a 13th consecutive season, the Miami Heat has stripped itself down to the studs time and again these last two decades and made itself back into a winner. It has done so yet again this season, a sudden success story that continued with Friday's 123-105 victory over the Timberwolves at AmericanAirlines Arena that included a late 16-2 run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.