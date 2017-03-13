Love returns in win over Jazz, but 2 more Cavs injured
LeBron James scored 33 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Utah Jazz 91-83 on Thursday night. Kevin Love played for the first time since having surgery on his left knee last month, and scored 10 points in 19 minutes.
