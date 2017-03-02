LeBron James nearly crashes into Bill Belichick during the Cavaliers-Celtics game [Video]
New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, right, braces himself as Cleveland's LeBron James comes tumbling toward him at Boston's TD Garden on March 1. New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, right, braces himself as Cleveland's LeBron James comes tumbling toward him at Boston's TD Garden on March 1. Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holiday had terrific seats under one of the baskets Wednesday night at TD Garden to watch as the Boston Celtics hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers . Just weeks after leading the New England Patriots to victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI , the coach received a hero's welcome.
