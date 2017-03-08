LeBron James leads Cavaliers past Mag...

LeBron James leads Cavaliers past Magic 116-104

3 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

LeBron James had 24 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers stopped a three-game losing streak with a 116-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Kyrie Irving scored 22 points and Tristan Thompson added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers, who had dropped four of five.

