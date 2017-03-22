LeBron James, James Corden pose as bu...

LeBron James, James Corden pose as buddy cops, fight ninjas in upcoming 'Carpool Karaoke' sketch

15 hrs ago

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James was spotted Monday on the streets of Los Angeles filming a sketch with James Corden for an upcoming episode of the Late Late Show on CBS that features the duo wearing police badges, fighting crime ... and ninjas. The sketch appears to feature Corden and James dressed in street clothes with police badges, striking fierce poses and fending off an attack by ninjas.

