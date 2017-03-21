LeBron James has a message for LaVar Ball: 'Keep my kids' names out of your mouth'
The Cavaliers star's brusque comment comes after Ball said it would be tough for the James' children to grow up in their father's shadow. The Cavaliers big man sent an angry message to LaVar Ball, the father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball, about talking to the press about James' children.
