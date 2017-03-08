LAPD launches Valley a knock knocka task force amid rash of celebrity break-ins
From left, Nick Young, Yasiel Puig and Derek Fisher. According to the LAPD, Young's Tarzana home was burglarized on Feb. 18 or 19, Puig's Sherman Oaks home was burglarized during the week of Feb. 27 and Fisher's Tarzana home was burglarized on Jan. 30. MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 06: Head coach Derek Fisher of the New York Knicks looks on during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on January 6, 2016 in Miami, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb 13
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC