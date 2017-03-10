Lakers: Magic Johnson Has a Mess to Clean Up
In his first season as President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, Magic Johnson already faces an imposing task. Last summer Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak signed Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov to big contracts with the hope that they would help the young Lakers reach the playoffs after a three-year absence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Show Life.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb 13
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC