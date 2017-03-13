Kyrie gets 46, but Cavaliers barely beat Lakers, 125-120

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, dunks past Los Angeles Lakers' Julius Randle during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Lakers' Jordan Clarkson, center, passes the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, left, and Kyrie Irving defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.