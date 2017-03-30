Josh Richardson knows his 3-point shooting numbers are down, but he...
Josh Richardson understands there's outside pressure for him to put up better offensive numbers, but that's not the same pressure he's putting on himself. "I just put pressure on myself to be a contributor to help with the team's success," Richardson said after Wednesday's win over the Knicks.
