Is Los Angeles Lakers D'Angelo Russel...

Is Los Angeles Lakers D'Angelo Russell a point or shooting guard?

There is no hiding that the Los Angeles Lakers are in full tank mode, doing everything in their power to make sure they secure that top three pick in the upcoming NBA draft. Trading Lou Williams and sitting Luol Deng / Timofey Mozgov for the remainder of the season are clear signs that the new regime, led by Magic Johnson, want to lose games while giving big minutes to their core group of young players.

