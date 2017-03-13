Heat's Waiters out Sunday, but potential replacement Ellington is thriving
The Heat will be without guard Dion Waiters for Sunday's game against Portland and potentially longer, with the timetable remaining undetermined for his return from an ankle injury. Waiters was on crutches after twisting his left ankle Friday against Minnesota, but the Heat said no MRI was necessary.
